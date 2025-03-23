'Feel-good' Teen Summit RVA 'makes a huge impact,' organizers say

RICHMOND, Va. — Students from Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico came together for the third annual Teen Summit RVA Saturday.

The free, day-long leadership summit at the Greater Richmond Convention Center created a platform to amplify teen voices and establish a safe environment for future generations.

“Our Vision” was the theme of this year's conference was titled, which offered students the opportunity to participate in creative activities, gain confidence, connect with others and explore unique job opportunities.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only for the students but for the community to come together and connect," Chloe Carter, Chesterfield County's youth community engagement coordinator, said. "It's a feel-good event that ripples through the community that we really remember for weeks and weeks and weeks and into the next year. So this event makes a huge impact and leaves everybody feeling good about the future."

FULL INTERVIEW: Kryan Jones 'greatly appreciative' of Teen Summit RVA

The program is made up of young local leaders who help pave a pathway for positive change.

Kryan Jones said he was able to network, make new connections and "be a part of something special," including the "Inspired Teens at Work" where students could explore different job opportunities.

"Culture debates, that's one of the sessions, you get to go talk about certain things that are going on right now in society," Jones said. "We also have certain areas where you can express your feelings and emotions if you're having a bad day, rough time, rough week, rough month. "

Jones, who was able to attend the event for multiple years, had this message for teens thinking about attending next year.

"If I was you next year, I would get on as soon as the application opens up, I would get right on it, because it's an amazing event," Jones said. "I'm very grateful that I get to be a part of this amazing event."

Teens also had the chance to win big prizes like gift cards and tickets to Kings Dominion throughout the summit.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.