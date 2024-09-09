What these pedestrians want to see after teen killed crossing Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A driver hit and killed a teenager crossing Staples Mill Road in Henrico County on Sunday night, according to police. Police have not released the name of the deceased.

The crash was reported on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at about 8:06 p.m.

"Henrico Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Spring Road," a Henrico Police spokesperson shared via email." Once on scene, officers located a juvenile male (15 years old) with obvious signs of trauma; he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police said the teen was crossing Staples Mill Road mid-block when the driver of a westbound Nissan struck him.

"The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators," the police spokesperson's email continued. "Investigators are looking into what may have caused this crash, however alcohol does not appear to be a factor."

While investigating, officers shut down traffic outside the Staples Mill Plaza Shopping Center near the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream.

The fatal crash was the second crash involving pedestrians within a three-mile stretch of Staples Mill Road in less than two weeks. On August 29, officers said a two-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car on Staples Mill near Townhouse Road after walking out of her home that stormy and dark night.

Watch: Toddler killed after leaving home, wandering onto Henrico road during storm

Toddler killed after leaving home, wandering during storm

Detectives said the drivers in both crashes stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

Evelyn Williams and Marsha Christian keep off the busy thoroughfare in the county’s West End for their morning walks.

"As the driver, you’re going to live with that for the rest of your life. I mean, it could be heartbreaking and traumatic to them. If that was me, it would be traumatizing,” Christian said.

They both avoid driving at night due to poor lighting conditions.

“At nighttime, if someone runs out in front of you, you can’t see them and you can’t stop. It’s mostly too late,” Christian said.

Henrico County leaders, along with VDOT, conducted a 2022 safety study and held public meetings about the 12-square miles around Staples Mill Road.

The study found accessibility challenges like substandard sidewalks and only two of the 34 study intersections have marked crosswalks.

“I think more lighting on Staples Mill and maybe lowering the speed some more can help,” Christian said.

There are plans to increase pedestrian access along Staples Mill between Parham Road and Glenside Drive, but construction won’t begin until 2027. The project is a mile away from Sunday night’s deadly crash.

“We have grandchildren so I can only imagine what the parents and grandparents are going through, to lose a loved one,” Christian said.

Williams responded, “I feel the same way, traumatizing.”

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.