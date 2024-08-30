Driver hits toddler who got out of home during storm and wandered onto Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A little girl suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver hit her Thursday night on Staples Mill Road, near Townhouse Road, in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The crash was reported at about 10:45 p.m. as a thunderstorm moved through Central Virginia.

"I'm told by sources that a toddler female somehow got out of her apartment near Townhouse and Staples Mill, wandered onto Staples Mill and she was hit by a car," Burkett reported. "That person did stay on scene."

"When I hear things like this, it hits home," Burkett said, "I have grandkids this age, and it's just terribly sad."

Watch: Jon Burkett reports live from crash scene

The crash closed lanes on Staples Mill Road during the Thursday night investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.