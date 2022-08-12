Teen charged in shooting that killed Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said a teenage boy was taken into custody on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday in connection to a shooting that killed a Henrico man in May.

The charge stems from a shooting along the 3800 block of Delmont Steet, off E. Laburnum Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to Henrico Police.

Officers previously said 24-year-old Deonte’ Deron Price of Henrico was killed in the shooting.

WTVR

Police reported finding "multiple cartridge casings, as well as multiple parked vehicles struck by gunfire."

The shooting that killed Price occurred about two miles away from, and five hours after, a shooting that claimed the life of Henrico High School student Diamond Brown-Mosby.

There was no indication the shootings were related.

"The juvenile remains in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center," police said. "The juvenile is not being identified due to his age.

Police said the investigation "remains active."

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Egan at 804-501-4878. Tips may be called in through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.