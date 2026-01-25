Arrest made after boy killed at Petersburg apartments; victim and suspect were students

PETERSBURG, Va. — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old at a Petersburg apartment complex, police confirmed on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Lieutenants Run Drive off Johnson Road. Police found the victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said officers made the arrest late Friday night.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim and suspect were students who knew each other.

"Particularly when we find a juvenile that's involved in this, it's unfortunate," Petersburg Chief of Police Travis Christian said. "My heart and prayers go out to the families, both families involved. This affects both families — both the victim and the individual that's responsible."

Christian urged parents to be mindful of what their children are doing and who they are involved with.

"Those are the things that we need to know and get out in front of so that we can intervene before these situations turn into tragic situations," he said.

Christian said police were leaning on the community for answers.

"We've been fortunate because we've seen a reduction in our homicide rate over the past three years, and it's largely in part because of the assistance we've received from our community," Christian said. "And we need that tonight, for certain."

Police said the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call their anonymous tipline at 804-861-1212. You can also text a tip with the P3 App.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

