What we know about plans to build nearly 700 homes, apartments in Chesterfield

Taylor Ridge project.png
Chesterfield County
Rendering of one-story townhomes planned as part of the Taylor Ridge project in Chesterfield, which would also feature two-story townhomes as well as apartments.
Taylor Ridge project.png
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A large residential project proposed in western Chesterfield is a step closer to zoning approval. The Chesterfield Planning Commission last week endorsed a proposal by the Crescent Group to build up to 677 residential units on a 116-acre site at 18200 and 18400 Hull Street Road. The project, dubbed Taylor Ridge, would be split between about 400 one- and two-story townhomes and 270 apartments, according to a conceptual plan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

