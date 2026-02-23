CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A large residential project proposed in western Chesterfield is a step closer to zoning approval. The Chesterfield Planning Commission last week endorsed a proposal by the Crescent Group to build up to 677 residential units on a 116-acre site at 18200 and 18400 Hull Street Road. The project, dubbed Taylor Ridge, would be split between about 400 one- and two-story townhomes and 270 apartments, according to a conceptual plan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
What we know about plans to build nearly 700 homes, apartments in Chesterfield
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.