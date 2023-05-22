Cause of death determined for I-95 abduction victim; state police won't say who shot her

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va -- The cause and manner of death have been revealed for the woman killed following a police chase and shootout on Interstate 95.

On April 5, state police said 34-year-old Tatiana David, from New York, was abducted by 34-year-old Michael Davis, from Chesterfield.

A trooper stopped a vehicle, driven by Davis, on I-95 in Fairfax County after noticing it was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction.

But during the stop, Davis sped off and police chased after his vehicle.

The pursuit ended after Davis ran off the interstate and crashed into the Prince William County woods.

As troopers approached Davis, he shot at them. Police said troopers returned fire.

David, the alleged abduction victim, was struck by gunfire and died.

It has remained unclear whose bullets struck her.

The medical examiner's office has now ruled David's death a homicide and said her cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds."

CBS 6 asked Virginia State Police if the bullets that killed David were fired by troopers or her alleged abductor.

VSP has not responded.

In April, VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller told CBS 6 that the agency was waiting on results from the medical examiner's office before answering questions about how David died.

David's brother Emanual Espada said in an interview with WUSA9 that David will be remembered as a loving mother and sister.

“She was a military veteran, a mother, she served her country [and] did nothing but good in life,” Espada said. “She was an amazing person. Everyone who came across her loved her.”

Police said Davis has been charged with felony abduction, attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and eluding police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.