Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID woman killed in Broad Street hit-and-run

Woman killed crossing Broad Street; police searching for hit-and-run driver
Woman killed crossing Broad Street; police searching for hit-and-run driver
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Broad Street on Friday night.

Tasha Baker, 39, of New York was hit and killed by a driver while crossing the 7000 block of West Broad Street. The driver fled the the scene, according to police.

Baker had been living in Henrico for a period of time with no permanent address, according to police.

Officials are still looking for information on the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crash Investigator S. Shoemaker at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

Send your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone