Police ID woman killed in Broad Street hit-and-run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Broad Street on Friday night.

Tasha Baker, 39, of New York was hit and killed by a driver while crossing the 7000 block of West Broad Street. The driver fled the the scene, according to police.

Baker had been living in Henrico for a period of time with no permanent address, according to police.

Officials are still looking for information on the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crash Investigator S. Shoemaker at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

Send your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

