Virginia DWR reveals preliminary findings after dozens of dead birds found on Tappahannock bridge

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Virginia wildlife officials have released preliminary findings in the investigation of dozens of birds found dead on a Tappahannock bridge last month, suggesting the deaths were likely caused by collisions rather than disease.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said Tuesday that necropsies showed internal injuries consistent with blunt trauma, and the birds tested negative for avian influenza. Some tissue sample testing is still pending.

"Based on this, the preliminary hypothesis is that the birds were disturbed from their roost in some manner and in the low light of the early morning, collided with the bridge and/or a vehicle on the bridge," stated Shelby Crouch, a DWR spokesperson.

The investigation began after dozens of birds were discovered dead on the bridge over Hoskins Creek along Route 17 on the morning of Dec. 27. Multiple residents posted about the incident on social media, with some reporting that officials temporarily closed the bridge to clean up the birds.

The DWR confirmed it launched an investigation immediately after the incident, with a conservation police officer collecting samples that morning.

Tappahannock Police had posted on social media that they were aware of the incident and urged anyone who sees "a mass of birds dead" to avoid contact with them and contact state wildlife officials.

The incident comes after the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources received reports in October of groups of dead black vultures across the state, including at Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights.

