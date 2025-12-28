Dozens of dead birds found on Tappahannock bridge prompt state wildlife investigation

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Dozens of birds were found dead in Tappahannock on Saturday morning, prompting a state wildlife investigation into the incident.

Multiple people posted on Facebook about a flock of birds found on the bridge over Hoskins Creek along Route 17. One person said officials closed down the bridge at one point to clean them up.

"Man, it is dead birds everywhere out here," Wayne Veney Jr. said in a video posted to Facebook around 8:50 a.m. "These jokers is bleeding from the mouth."

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed they are investigating the incident after being contacted for information.

"The Department is aware and a CPO collected samples this morning," a department representative said.

The cause of the bird deaths remains unknown as officials await further analysis from wildlife biologists on Monday.

Tappahannock is roughly 45 miles and a 55-minute drive from Richmond along Route 360 and then Route 17.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.