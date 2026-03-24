SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A women’s clothing retail chain has capped off a nearly decade-long run at Short Pump Town Center. Talbots closed its store at the western Henrico mall on Saturday. The Massachusetts-based retailer first opened in the 5,000-square-foot space on the mall’s second level between White House Black Market and Ann Taylor in 2017. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Women’s clothing store closes Short Pump Town Center shop
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