Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Women’s clothing store closes Short Pump Town Center shop

Short Pump Traffic
WTVR
Short Pump Traffic
Posted

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A women’s clothing retail chain has capped off a nearly decade-long run at Short Pump Town Center. Talbots closed its store at the western Henrico mall on Saturday. The Massachusetts-based retailer first opened in the 5,000-square-foot space on the mall’s second level between White House Black Market and Ann Taylor in 2017. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone