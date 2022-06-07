Coach remembers man killed at Chester party: 'He was different in a very good way'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va -- The former coach of a young man killed in a shooting at a Chester high school graduation party said he will be remembered as a "one-of-a-kind" kid.

Taborri Carter, 20, of Chesterfield County, died Friday night when he was one of six people shot after fights broke out at a party on Stepney Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

Carter played basketball at Richmond Christian School.

His former coach, Tom Hauser, said Carter loved to smile, make others laugh, and the sport of basketball.

RELATED: Full timeline: Chesterfield Police received 62 total calls night of deadly party

"From the first day he stepped on campus, you could tell he was different in a very good way," Hauser said. "Taborri’s smile would light up a room as soon as he entered. His smile was contagious and would oftentimes have the class or team in stitches from a one-liner or reaction to someone else’s comment."

Hauser described Carter as a "true gym rat" and said the basketball court was his second home, frequently asking to come to the gym early or stay after practice.

Tom Hauser Taborri Carter at Richmond Christian School

"He would even come back to workouts after his graduation just to play some ball and to be around the guys. He was at his happiest when he was in the court with a basketball in his hands," Hauser said.

Hauser said he always looked forward to seeing Carter and receiving texts from him. He said Carter would reach out randomly to ask how he could improve or just to check in.

RELATED: Parents on edge after deadly shooting at Chesterfield graduation party

Outside of the sport, Hauser said Carter made a lasting impact on those who got to know him.

"Taborri was a special young man who will truly be missed," he said.

Police said the investigation into Carter's death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.