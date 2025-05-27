Tablespoons Bakery celebrates decade of empowering adults with disabilities before closing

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond bakery that provided job training for adults with developmental disabilities is hosting one final celebration after closing its doors earlier this month.

Tablespoons Bakery, part of the Next Move program, will hold its "Dough Si Dough" event this Friday to celebrate a decade of community service and inclusion.

"We've wanted to be a safe space for the community to come together, but also very much an intentionally inclusive space where everybody feels welcome, everybody feels safe and seen and heard," founder Elizabeth Redford said.

"Really we want people just to see how much potential and how much folks with disabilities have to offer the larger community."

The Friday celebration will give alumni one last chance to gather and reflect on their years together, according to Redford.

The western-themed event will feature line dancing instruction, a DJ, desserts, and various activity tents including a photo booth, karaoke, and face painting.

Attendees can also compete for the title of dance king, queen, or duo, with each dollar donated counting as a vote.

"I think more than anything really the legacy of the organization will be all the friendships, the lifelong friendships that our students have made with each other and with the larger community," Redford said. "So Dough Si Dough is the perfect way to send off the organization with love."

Western attire is encouraged for this family-friendly celebration, and tickets are still available.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday at Tablespoons Bakery, located at 1707 Westover Hills Boulevard in Richmond.

Editor's Note: Caroline previously sat on the Tablespoons Bakery and Next Move advisory board.

