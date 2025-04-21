Tablespoons, a Richmond bakery that championed people with developmental disabilities, to close

RICHMOND, Va. — Tablespoons Bakery, a nonprofit organization that taught young adults with developmental disabilities job and life skills, announced Monday it was shuttering.

Elizabeth Redford, who co-founded the bakery's parent nonprofit Next Move Program a decade ago, outlined the reasons behind the closure in a series of slides posted on social media. She cited factors such as lease renewal with increased rent costs on its South Richmond bakery, increased competition from nearby bakeries/coffee shops, loss of grant funding for DEI-related programs, a decline in corporate orders due to the economy, the rising cost of eggs and packaging supplies.

"We don't see these challenges changing; we only see them multiplying. As a small organization, we just don't have the resources to weather it," Redford wrote. "Our Leadership Team and Board feel it's time to wrap up the organization. And speaking for myself, Elizabeth, as the Founder of Tablespoons, l am also dealing with some ongoing health issues and need the time to address them properly with my medical team. The physical toll of burnout is a very real thing. I'm hoping to reclaim some balance in this particular area of my life after being at the helm of the organization for the past decade."

Redford said Tablespoons will close by May 10, 2025, after it concludes its internship program and fulfill remaining custom orders. The organization's Dough Si Dough, scheduled for May 30, will happen as planned.

"To all of the students, families, partners, and customers who've inspired, encouraged, and supported us, thank you. It's been a privilege and honor to do this work with you, baking a difference together," Redford wrote. "We will also be sharing more about other resources and programs for the disability community that we'd love you to follow/support/engage with as we conclude our own efforts at this time. Thank you all. We are incredibly grateful for these past ten years. What a ride."

