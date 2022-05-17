Virginia woman arrested for temporarily blinding VSP pilot with laser pointer

CREWE, Va. -- A Crewe woman has been arrested after temporarily blinding a Virginia State Police Trooper Pilot.

Virginia State Police were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office with an ongoing pursuit and suspect search near Crewe on Monday night.

While operating an aircraft as part of the search effort for the suspect, the pilot was temporarily blinded just before 11 p.m. by a laser pointer being used by someone on the ground in Crewe.

Once the pilot regained sight several moments later, he and his co-pilot were able to identify the laser source and provide troopers on the ground with an exact location and address.

As the aircraft continued to fly around the area and assist with search efforts, the laser continued to strike and track the plane.

With the assistance of the Town of Crewe Police Department, VSP identified the individual and found the laser pointer at a home in the 100 block of Melody Lane.

Tabitha Crater, 40, was taken into custody without incident.

The FAA was notified of the incident which is still under investigation.

