Shots fired at deputies, overnight search leads to Amelia man's arrest

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- A 21-year-old Amelia County man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a search that spanned several Virginia counties.

The search for Noah Price started Monday when the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office contacted the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office for help finding a 1978 blue Ford truck that was reported stolen. The vehicle, according to the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office was seen in Crewe at about 7:06 p.m. Monday.

"A pursuit began, with speeds of approximately 80 mph," a statement from the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office read. "At approximately 7:14 p.m. [the] vehicle was in the area of 460 and 606 where the suspect shot out of the window multiple times at Nottoway Sheriff Deputies."

Price, according to the sheriff's office, jumped out of the truck and ran.

The sheriff's office used a Code Red alert to warn neighbors about Price.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office investigated the attempted breaking and entering of a truck along the 3000 block of Cottage Road. A few hours later, a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot.

Early Tuesday morning, at about 6:13 a.m., someone on Cottage Road saw Price steal a 4-wheeler, according to deputies. Ninety minutes later, a 911 caller on Riddle Road reported Price was knocking on her door.

Deputies responded and arrested Price at about 7:52 a.m.

Price faces charges in numerous jurisdictions including felony theft and firearm charges in Nottoway, breaking and entering in Prince Edward, and grand theft auto in Cumberland.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.