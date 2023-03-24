Teenage relative charged in death of Richmond seventh grader, Crime Insder sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a teenager related to 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash has been served with several juvenile petitions, including involuntary manslaughter, in Mitchell-Nash's death.

Dozens gathered on Thursday night on Richmond's Southside. Many did a walk in honor of the seventh-grade Binford Middle School student who was killed on March 10 on Stockton Street during the filming of a video where guns were used as props.

Mitchell-Nash's shooting has been ruled accidental. However, the teenage relative has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and several other firearms charges including grand larceny of a gun, according to Crime Insider sources.

"Most of the time with a 14-year-old and a situation like this, you can expect to see him handled in the juvenile system. The purpose is to rehabilitate more than punish. The idea is he can move on with life without a felony record, get services for him, get him treatment so he can be rehabilitated and not be a burden on society when he gets out," CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said.

