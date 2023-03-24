Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teenage relative charged in death of Richmond seventh grader, Crime Insder sources say

Students were filming video with guns when 13-year-old was killed
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 14:13:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a teenager related to 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash has been served with several juvenile petitions, including involuntary manslaughter, in Mitchell-Nash's death.

Dozens gathered on Thursday night on Richmond's Southside. Many did a walk in honor of the seventh-grade Binford Middle School student who was killed on March 10 on Stockton Street during the filming of a video where guns were used as props.

Mitchell-Nash's shooting has been ruled accidental. However, the teenage relative has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and several other firearms charges including grand larceny of a gun, according to Crime Insider sources.

"Most of the time with a 14-year-old and a situation like this, you can expect to see him handled in the juvenile system. The purpose is to rehabilitate more than punish. The idea is he can move on with life without a felony record, get services for him, get him treatment so he can be rehabilitated and not be a burden on society when he gets out," CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone