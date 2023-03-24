Vigil honors life of 7th grade Richmond student killed while filming video: 'He was loving'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of students walked down Stockton Street in South Richmond on Thursday from the Blackwell Community Center, carrying balloons and signs.

Many were also wearing clothes featuring their former classmate, Marquan Mitchell-Nash.

The seventh-grade Binford Middle School student was killed on March 10. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the student was killed when he and other students were filming a video, using guns as props. One of the guns went off, killing the student.

Authorities have not said how the students got the weapon.

His family remembered Marquan as a lover of sports, a member of church and a student involved in the We Matter RVA program, a group made of RPS and other organizations to address youth gun violence.

“He was loving, he was goofy, he had jokes,” his godmother said.

His sisters shared how traumatizing things have been since losing their brother.

WTVR

“This is so much because I never would’ve expected it would be my little brother,” said one.

A former teacher shared just how broken the situation has left Richmond students. He said that every adult present at the vigil needs to continue to love the kids also present. He said that he feels they haven't done a good job so far, urging everyone to step up.

Marquan's mother spoke at the vigil, saying guns aren't made for children and she didn't allow her son to play with guns.

“You have taken away not just from that person, but putting everyone that loved him in a nightmare,” she said.

WTVR

The family said the funeral for Marquan will be held on Sunday. You can support the family by donating here.

