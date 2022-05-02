Suspect arrested, another wanted in fatal shooting at Chesterfield truck stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Pilot Travel Center on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, police responded to multiple calls about a shooting at the travel center. On their arrival, officers located a victim, identified as Keon Clanton, 35, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Clanton, of Dinwiddie County, was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police learned that a suspect vehicle fled the area after the shooting.

Shortly later, police responded to a car crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1 involving the suspect vehicle. One suspect, Darnell S. White, 32, was taken into custody at the scene.

Chesterfield County Police

White was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

A second suspect fled the crash scene.

The second suspect is described as a Black man around 6-foot-3 wearing a white t-shirt and red gym shorts.

Chesterfield County Police

Police are still looking for this suspect who was seen on surveillance cameras in a mobile home community near the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or the location or identity of the second suspect should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.