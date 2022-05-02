Man recalls last moments with Pilot shooting victim; 'Nobody should have to die like that'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The morning after a man was shot and killed at a Pilot truck stop off of Ruffin Mill Road, Chesterfield Police continue to search for evidence as well as one of the suspects.

Detectives spent Monday morning reviewing security footage at the truck stop. Police said they were called to the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center just after 6 p.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a shooting.

They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Not long after police arrived at the truck stop to investigate the shooting, they were called to a wreck near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1. Police said that's where they arrested one suspect from the shooting, but the other fled the scene.

"Nobody should have to die like that," said Chris Wells.

Wells is from Jacksonville, Florida. He stopped at the Pilot Travel Center Sunday evening to get some rest after delivering a package in Richmond.

It wasn't long after he parked his van that he heard five gun shots right beside his vehicle. "It was broad daylight, and there was people out," Wells explained. "I got out to check on the lady next to me.”

When Wells left his vehicle, he found a man who he believes was in his late 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the shoulder and chest.

"I told him to keep fighting, to come back," he noted. "And it looked like he took his last breath, and I said it again. And he started breathing again. So by then, the police came and the ambulance, and they worked on him."

Wells said a man who was with the victim left the scene, as did the shooter.

"It's crazy," he explained. "Because I mean, we're used to it now, but I felt bad to see him, especially the person he was with leave him. That was that was the worst part.”

As police continue to investigate and Wells packs up to hit the road, he hopes he never has to witness something like this on his travels again. He says this gun violence across America needs to end.

"They don't got no remorse, no feelings," said Wells. "It's just bad, man. It happens everyday, but I hope they get him. I hope they get him."

Police describes the second suspect as a Black male, approximately six-foot-three in height. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts, according to officers.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.