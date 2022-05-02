Police: 1 dead after Chesterfield truck stop shooting; 1 suspect apprehended, other is on the run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are searching for a second suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield truck stop Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center at 2126 Ruffin Mill Road around 6:05 p.m. after multiple calls about a shooting, Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police said.

"Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and learned that a suspect vehicle had fled the area," Aronson said.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Aronson said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Aronson said that a short time after police arrived at the truck stop, officers were called to a wreck near the intersection of W. Hundred Road and Route 1. The crash involved the vehicle from the shooting, officials said.

"One suspect was taken into custody at this scene," Aronson said. "Police are still looking for a second suspect that fled from this crash."

Police described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red gym shorts, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.