How to support Team CBS 6 in the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2023

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is turning out in force to defeat multiple sclerosis this weekend. Nearly a dozen riders will be wearing the CBS 6 colors for Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2023.

Some riders will go 75 or 100 miles Saturday morning from Varina High School in eastern Henrico to Williamsburg, then turn around and do the same thing back to Richmond Sunday morning.

Others will enjoy a 33-mile family ride in Williamsburg on Saturday.

But each rider will raise money for research into MS and to provide services for people in our community suffering from the disease.

The disease attacks the central nervous system and over time erodes the myelin sheath that covers nerve endings.

There is no cure but in the last five years, new therapies have vastly improved the quality of life for those with MS.

If you would like to contribute to the CBS 6 team, you can donate to the squad itself or to individual team members; either way, your donation will be put to use in helping people and researchers in our area!

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.