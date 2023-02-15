Richmond man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend in an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue on Monday night.

On Monday just after 10 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after Dajon Baskerville reported he had shot his girlfriend.

Officers arrived at the apartment and tried to contact Baskerville. At that time, officers then heard a shot from inside the apartment and they breached the door, finding Baskerville. They took him into custody and seized a firearm.

Officers then found Summer Fuller, 31, of Richmond who had been shot. Fuller was brought to the hospital where she succumbed to her injury.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.