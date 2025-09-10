World Suicide Prevention Day highlights urgent need for mental health support as US rates climb

RICHMOND, Va. — World Suicide Prevention Day is observed to provide commitment and action in order to save lives, and it comes at a time when the United States is seeing a troubling rise in suicide numbers.

According to reports, the United States saw a concerning rise in suicide rates in 2024, reaching 14.7 per 100,000 people. There has been a 30% rise in the last 20 years.

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on Sept. 10 every year to try and reverse that rise.

Those statistics underscore a mental health crisis across the country, with the total number of suicide deaths in 2024 at over 49,300. The CDC reports 1,243 suicide deaths in Virginia in 2023.

CBS 6 This Morning anchor Rob Cardwell talked with Dr. Danette Gibbs, director of the Campus Suicide Prevention Center of Virginia, about how to approach conversations about suicide.

"Yes, it is actually important to ask directly. Are you thinking about suicide or are you thinking about killing yourself? Are you thinking about ending your life? Because for a couple of reasons. If we aren't direct in asking, things can get miscommunicated. It's easier to avoid answering directly and giving an honest answer. Also, when we don't ask directly, it communicates that we're uncomfortable talking about it. It's an uncomfortable topic," Gibbs said.

Warning signs to watch for

The National Institute of Mental Health says some of these behaviors could be signs that someone is thinking about suicide:



Talking about great guilt or shame and being a burden to others

Showing signs of being extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage

Withdrawing from friends, taking dangerous risks, and using drugs or alcohol more often

Getting help

If you're thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 across the United States. It's free and confidential.

Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

