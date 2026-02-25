Stray black cat in Hopewell tests positive for rabies, Virginia Department of Health says

HOPEWELL, Va. — A stray black cat in Hopewell has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The news release says the cat was involved in "multiple incidents of bites and scratches" near the 2400 block of Oaklawn and Crestline boulevards over the weekend.

The cat was a female black cat, weighed between 6 and 8 pounds and was missing fur on the top of its head.



"The Hopewell Health Department/Crater Health District and the Hopewell Animal Service Unit encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations are current and report any stray animals," the news release says.

Anyone with information about the cat's exposure, including direct contact between a child or pet, bites, scratches or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth, should contact the Crater Health District Environmental Health Office at 804-863-1652.

"Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near either the 2400 block of Oaklawn Blvd or Crestline Blvd and think you, your child, or pet(s) had contact with the infected cat. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies," said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH, MDiv.

"Rabies is a preventable disease. Vaccinate your pets, avoid contact with wild animals, and seek immediate care if bitten," said Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager, Crater Health District.

VDH encourages people to take the following steps to prevent rabies exposure:



Vaccinate all cats, dogs, and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals or stray cats and dogs to visit your premises.

If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, wash the wound thoroughly with warm, soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor or the health department.

To report a stray or suspicious animal, contact Hopewell Animal Services at 804-541-2204.

