How are the roads? A look at Richmond-area roadways as temps stay below freezing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — While major highways in the Richmond area appear mostly clear of snow, secondary roads still pose significant dangers from patches of ice and black ice that drivers should watch for carefully.

Storm Rider 6 traveled through Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond to assess current road conditions.

Secondary roads mostly look clear of snow — but drivers should be cautious of patches of ice.

The highways are in relatively clear condition, but back roads require extra caution from drivers venturing out.

Morgan Dean from AAA provided crucial safety advice for drivers who encounter icy conditions and find their vehicles beginning to slide.

"Having your foot against it, just a little gentle pressure, if you throw that brake on, sometimes that's when your car will start to spin out," Dean said. "If you are in a skid, on a piece of ice or on some slick snow, start to turn your car towards that skid until you gain control of it, and then get it back going in the direction that you want it to go."

Drivers who must travel are urged to reduce their speed and exercise extreme caution, particularly on secondary roads where ice patches may not be immediately visible.

Today's Forecast A chilly Tuesday with warmth on the way midweek The Weather Authority

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.