Storm prompts emergency repairs, closes lanes on I-95 south in Chesterfield: 'Seek alternate routes'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- VDOT officials are warning drivers headed south on Interstate 95 to plan for delays Friday evening in Chesterfield County.

That is because the interstate's center and right lanes as well as right shoulder are closed because of weather-related emergency road repairs. The closure is near the exit for Route 288.

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

Traffic was backed up roughly 5 miles as of 5:10 p.m., according to 511virginia.org.

VDOT

Storms that moved the Central Virginia Friday afternoon triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and brought hail and gusty winds to some areas.

After the initial batch of storms, the cold front may cause another shower or storm through early evening. Rain chances will diminish after that.

