Dominion Energy works to restore power as cleanup continues after Friday storms

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va -- Residents in Colonial Heights woke up Saturday morning still without power after Friday's severe storms.

Tyler Govan, a restaurant owner in the area, spent the morning trying to save any and all food items by putting them on ice.

"It will work on a temporary basis until I can either move things or get my power back," Govan explained.

The lack of power did not keep customers away, Malcolm Johnson drove to Govan's restaurant from Petersburg.

"I'm going to get some ice and go get some sandwich meat and stuff like that so we have something to eat," Johnson said.

One of Johnson's windows was cracked due to damage. He said when the storm passed over his house, a tree fell, covered the whole street and took out a power line.

Fast food restaurants who still had power all experienced long lines; but for drivers they had to use cautions as some intersections did not have traffic lights.

John Kolmann, was in building across from the South Park Mall, when the storm came through and brought strong winds and rain and even hail.

"Oh yeah it was scary," Kolmann said. "I thought for sure it was going to take the building down."

Homeowners and business owners in the area are waiting for Dominion Energy to restore power so they do not have to spend another night in the dark.

Fatima Beltran, Colonial Height resident without power, has kept the windows open in hopes to get some outside air and breeze in the house to keep cool, Beltran said.

City crews are busy cleaning up debris where they can, which has not been easy due to the size of trees that came down; generators are being used at key intersections to keep traffic signals on.

According to Dominion Energy's website, more than 17,700+ customers in Central Virginia were without power as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. That included 9,197 in Petersburg, 4,784 in Colonial Heights and 2,499 in Chesterfield.

That number was down to 11,700+ customers as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday with 4,771 in Colonial Heights, 4,388 in Petersburg and 1,173 in Chesterfield.

And as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the number of outages had dropped to 2,154 with 775 in Chesterfield, 697 in Petersburg and 208 in Colonial Heights.

Click here to report an outage or damaged wires. You can also call 1-866-366-4357 or 1-866-366-4357 for downed wires and damaged equipment

