Storms knock out power to 8,500-plus in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity at one point after powerful storms moved through Virginia on Saturday evening.

Roughly 8,540 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 8 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Henrico, Colonial Heights, Hanover and Chesterfield.



Brunswick: 27

Buckingham: 22

Charles City: 37

Chesterfield: 997

Colonial Heights 2,013

Cumberland: 26

Goochland: 530

Hanover: 1,500

Henrico: 2,635

New Kent: 423

Petersburg: 371

Prince George: 16

Richmond City: 16



Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Central Virginia on Saturday.

Storms will exit by late evening, and it will stay muggy overnight with areas of fog possible, Meteorologist Jim Duncan said.

Sunday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index exceeding 100°.

A few isolated storms are possible, mostly west of I-95. Many areas will stay dry, but the storms that do develop could have strong gusts.

VIDEO: Severe thunderstorm watch continues until 10 p.m.

