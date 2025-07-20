Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storms knock out power to 8,500-plus in Central Virginia

Tracking severe storms in Virginia Saturday evening (6:45 p.m. Update)
RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity at one point after powerful storms moved through Virginia on Saturday evening.

Roughly 8,540 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 8 p.m., according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were concentrated in Henrico, Colonial Heights, Hanover and Chesterfield.

  • Brunswick: 27
  • Buckingham: 22
  • Charles City: 37
  • Chesterfield: 997
  • Colonial Heights 2,013
  • Cumberland: 26
  • Goochland: 530
  • Hanover: 1,500
  • Henrico: 2,635
  • New Kent: 423
  • Petersburg: 371
  • Prince George: 16
  • Richmond City: 16

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Central Virginia on Saturday.

Storms will exit by late evening, and it will stay muggy overnight with areas of fog possible, Meteorologist Jim Duncan said.

Sunday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index exceeding 100°.

A few isolated storms are possible, mostly west of I-95. Many areas will stay dry, but the storms that do develop could have strong gusts.

Severe thunderstorm watch continues until 10 p.m.
Today's Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 pm, flash flooding possible

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

