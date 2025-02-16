Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 23,700 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity after powerful storms rolled through Virginia on Sunday morning.

Roughly 13,100 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 11:15 a.m., according toDominion Energy.

Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hopewell and Richmond.



Charles City: 340

Chesterfield: 6,224

Hanover: 38

Henrico: 4,123

Hopewell :1,268

New Kent: 176

Petersburg: 203

Powhatan: 40

Prince George:112

Richmond City: 664

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Central Virginia. That warning expired at 10:45 a.m. Then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple counties through 11:30 a.m.

"There is a squall line of heavier rain and thunder that has the potential to produce wind gusts over 60 mph and possibly an isolated tornado," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote. "There will be a lull in the rain around midday. A cold front could cause a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon."

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Greensville and Sussex counties until 3 p.m.

Today's Forecast High wind warning in effect The Weather Authority

