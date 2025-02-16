Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 23,700 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity after powerful storms rolled through Virginia on Sunday morning.
Roughly 13,100 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 11:15 a.m., according toDominion Energy.
Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hopewell and Richmond.
- Charles City: 340
- Chesterfield: 6,224
- Hanover: 38
- Henrico: 4,123
- Hopewell :1,268
- New Kent: 176
- Petersburg: 203
- Powhatan: 40
- Prince George:112
- Richmond City: 664
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Central Virginia. That warning expired at 10:45 a.m. Then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple counties through 11:30 a.m.
"There is a squall line of heavier rain and thunder that has the potential to produce wind gusts over 60 mph and possibly an isolated tornado," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote. "There will be a lull in the rain around midday. A cold front could cause a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon."
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Greensville and Sussex counties until 3 p.m.
RELATED: Hour-by-hour look at storms this weekend
Today's Forecast
High wind warning in effect
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.