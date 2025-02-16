Watch Now
Storms knock out power to thousands across Central Virginia

Tornado Warning issued in Central Virginia
Tornaod Warning Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 23,700 Dominion Energy customers were without electricity after powerful storms rolled through Virginia on Sunday morning.

Roughly 13,100 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 11:15 a.m., according toDominion Energy.

Most of those outages were concentrated in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hopewell and Richmond.

  • Charles City: 340
  • Chesterfield: 6,224
  • Hanover: 38
  • Henrico: 4,123
  • Hopewell :1,268
  • New Kent: 176
  • Petersburg: 203
  • Powhatan: 40
  • Prince George:112
  • Richmond City: 664

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Central Virginia. That warning expired at 10:45 a.m. Then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple counties through 11:30 a.m.

"There is a squall line of heavier rain and thunder that has the potential to produce wind gusts over 60 mph and possibly an isolated tornado," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote. "There will be a lull in the rain around midday. A cold front could cause a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon."

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Greensville and Sussex counties until 3 p.m.

Today's Forecast

High wind warning in effect

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

