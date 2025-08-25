Strangers gift wheelchair-accessible van to Colonial Heights family: 'Pay it forward'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Almost a month ago, CBS 6 shared the story of the Stephenson family and their need for a wheelchair-accessible van. Now, their story has a heartwarming update thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Vanessa Stephenson cares for her two adult children with intellectual disabilities by herself. Her daughter Jasmine was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and seizure disorder and is non-verbal and unable to walk. Her son, who just turned 25, was diagnosed with autism and seizures.

When the motor in their wheelchair-accessible van broke, Vanessa found herself in desperate need of transportation for her family.

"I said well we'll get through this, we going to figure it out, trying to keep a positive attitude," Vanessa said.

She reached out to CBS 6 hoping to widen the pool of people who might be willing to sell her a van at a price she could afford. Little did she know, a kind neighbor would be willing to give her a van for free.

Living just 30 minutes away, Heather and her husband saw the Stephenson family's story and reached out hoping to help. They delivered a van to Vanessa's home over the weekend.

Originally purchased to help with their own daughter, the van is equipped with a lift and enough room for the whole family.

It's an unforgettable gift Vanessa says the entire family is thankful for.

"Just that somebody would, they would take the time out to bless us like that, that means a lot and I'm grateful," Vanessa said.

The unexpected exchange served as an answered prayer for both families.

"It's our duty to be able to pay it forward and bless someone else and we're just blessed to be able to do that," Heather said. "Just really happy for you all."

