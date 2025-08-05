Colonial Heights mom seeks wheelchair-accessible van for daughter with cerebral palsy

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights mother is searching for an affordable wheelchair-accessible van to help transport her daughter who has cerebral palsy.

Vanessa Stephenson, a single parent of two adult children with intellectual disabilities, has been unable to transport her daughter Jasmine properly since the motor in her wheelchair-accessible van stopped working last month.

"I've always had a van," Stephenson said.

When the van broke down, her immediate reaction was concern. "I said, 'Oh no, what am I going to do now?'"

Stephenson was told that replacing the motor wasn't recommended, and the cost was beyond what she could afford. When she offered to trade in her only other car at a dealership, she was informed she would need to put down an additional $7,000 for a new wheelchair-accessible van.

"I said, well we'll get through this, we going to figure it out, trying to keep a positive attitude," Stephenson said.

Jasmine was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and seizure disorder. She is non-verbal and unable to walk, requiring specialized transportation.

Stephenson's 25-year-old son was diagnosed with autism and also has a seizure disorder.

The transportation challenges have already affected Jasmine's medical care.

"I've canceled maybe two appointments that she had because I don't have the van," Stephenson said. "And I can get the Medicaid transportation, but that's a five-day notice."

Most private sellers require full payment upfront, which has made finding an affordable option difficult. Stephenson emphasizes she isn't looking for a handout, but rather a seller willing to work with her on payment terms.

"To be able to get her in and out of an accessible vehicle would be ideal," she said.

The van would also improve their quality of life beyond medical appointments.

"Community outings, like on weekends we like to go out, even if it's just a ride up the street and come back," Stephenson said.

Despite these challenges, Stephenson maintains her optimism, crediting her faith and the love she has for her children as her motivation to persevere.

If you or someone you know is selling a wheelchair-accessible van or knows of resources that could help the Stephenson family, you can reach out through email at joi.fultz@wtvr.com or by phone at (804) 254-3684.



