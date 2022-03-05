Man killed in Petersburg was shot multiple times, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Petersburg Friday night.

Officers were called to the California Inn in the 2200 block of County Drive for a report of a person shot just after 9:35 p.m.

When police arrived, the found Stephen Harris suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said.

Harris was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Detectives urged anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or www.p3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.