Tractor-trailer driver charged after Virginia state trooper injured in Interstate 81 crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver is facing charges after a Virginia State Police trooper was injured in a crash along Interstate 81 in Rockingham County Wednesday morning.

A news release from state police says the crash happened at 5:47 a.m. on I-81 northbound at the 250 mile marker.

The trooper was checking on two tractor-trailers on the right shoulder when her vehicle was struck by a third tractor-trailer heading north.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital and her K-9 was taken to a veterinarian after the crash.

The driver of the third tractor-trailer, who police have not identified, is charged with reckless driving.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.