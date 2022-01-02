State police warn drivers to plan for 'serious' winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- State police are urging Virginians to plan ahead of a winter storm that will impact parts of the state Monday.

"It appears much of Virginia will be jump starting 2022 with a serious winter weather situation," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller wrote. "The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions."

Troopers warned that snow, as well as of rain and sleet, are predicted early Monday morning.

"If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel," officials said.

State police are readying for the storm and will have "all available troopers" on patrol to work crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, officials said.

State police offered these tips if you have to drive during the storm:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at 511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Always buckle up.

Avoid distractions — put down the phone.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

