Tropical Storm Ophelia: Virginia Governor declares State of Emergency

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) declared a State of Emergency on Friday in the Commonwealth ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia. A State of Emergency allows Virginia to move helpful resources and equipment used in storm response and recovery efforts.

“As this storm has organized and strengthened, it's becoming clear based on the latest forecasts that impacts to the commonwealth are likely,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. “We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm. Since this storm has the potential to have a range of impacts across numerous localities in the commonwealth, I encourage all Virginians and visitors to keep up with the latest forecast for their area from a trusted source, make a plan, and have their emergency kits ready.”

The intensifying weather system has forced schools to close early and canceled weekend events.

Today's Forecast Tropical Storm Ophelia headed toward Virginia The Weather Authority

Ophelia has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and storm surges between 3 and 5 feet are forecast for parts of North Carolina and Virginia. Rainfall up to 7 inches is also expected in some areas.

Virginia officials shared the following information:

Make a plan.

Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available here.

Prepare an emergency kit.

For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm click here.

Stay informed.

Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on X and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.