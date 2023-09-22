Storm headed to Virginia: Here's what's canceled or postponed this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several festivals, events, and meetings are canceled or postponed this weekend due to the threat of a tropical system bringing rain and wind to Virginia. We'll do our best to keep this page updated, but please check with event organizers before leaving home this weekend.
Chickahominy Indian Tribe Fall Festival and Pow-Wow
Canceled for Saturday
First Responder Wellness Fair
Rescheduled to October 7 at the 5.11 Store in Short Pump
Mathews Seafood Festival
Canceled
Pridefest
Canceled Saturday, but some Pride events will take place
Touch-A-Truck
Canceled
Virginia Apple, Hard Cider and Bluegrass Festival
Now October 1
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews