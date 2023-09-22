Watch Now
Storm headed to Virginia: Here's what's canceled or postponed this weekend

Posted at 11:35 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 11:50:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several festivals, events, and meetings are canceled or postponed this weekend due to the threat of a tropical system bringing rain and wind to Virginia. We'll do our best to keep this page updated, but please check with event organizers before leaving home this weekend.

Chickahominy Indian Tribe Fall Festival and Pow-Wow
Canceled for Saturday

First Responder Wellness Fair
Rescheduled to October 7 at the 5.11 Store in Short Pump

Mathews Seafood Festival
Canceled

Pridefest
Canceled Saturday, but some Pride events will take place

Touch-A-Truck
Canceled

Virginia Apple, Hard Cider and Bluegrass Festival
Now October 1

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

