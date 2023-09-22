Storm headed to Virginia: Here's what's canceled or postponed this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several festivals, events, and meetings are canceled or postponed this weekend due to the threat of a tropical system bringing rain and wind to Virginia. We'll do our best to keep this page updated, but please check with event organizers before leaving home this weekend.

Chickahominy Indian Tribe Fall Festival and Pow-Wow

Canceled for Saturday

First Responder Wellness Fair

Rescheduled to October 7 at the 5.11 Store in Short Pump

Mathews Seafood Festival

Canceled

Pridefest

Canceled Saturday, but some Pride events will take place

Touch-A-Truck

Canceled

Virginia Apple, Hard Cider and Bluegrass Festival

Now October 1

