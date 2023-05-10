State agency ‘actively investigating’ gas leak that shut down part of Broad Street, I-195

RICHMOND, Va. -- The State Corporation Commission is "actively investigating" a large gas leak that happened in the 3600 block of West Broad Street Wednesday morning.

The leak forced residents at a large apartment complex to evacuate their building a little after 6 a.m. It also led officials to close part of West Broad Street and I-195.

SCC Communications Manager Katha Treanor said the Commission's Division of Utility and Railroad Safety-Pipeline Safety responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

According to the SCC's website, "the Commission's Division of Utility and Railroad Safety is charged with the investigation of each jurisdictional operator's compliance with the safety standards."

We asked if the SCC knew who or what was responsible for the leak and she said "this is an active and ongoing investigation. As such, that is all we are able to share at this time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.