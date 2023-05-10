Richmond apartment building evacuated due to gas leak

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — An apartment building in the 3600 block of West Broad Street was evacuated early Wednesday morning for a gas leak.

Richmond fire and police are at the scene and have closed off a portion of West Broad.

Richmond Police said Virginia State Police has closed Interstate 195 north and south in the area as well.

We are continuing to work to get more information and will update you as soon as we learn more.

