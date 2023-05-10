Richmond apartment building evacuated due to gas leak

RICHMOND, Va. — An apartment building in the 3600 block of West Broad Street was evacuated early Wednesday morning for a gas leak.

Richmond fire and police are at the scene and have closed off a portion of West Broad.

Richmond Police said Virginia State Police has closed Interstate 195 north and south in the area as well.

