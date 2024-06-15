Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Busy Staples Mill Road intersection closed; I-64 exit ramps have reopened in Henrico

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, June 15
StaplesMillExitClosed.png
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 15, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Interstate 64 exit ramps for Staples Mill Road have reopened after they were closed for about an hour in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Henrico Police said that a wreck downed power lines at Staples Mill and Bethlehem roads.

As a result, police warned that the intersection would be "under repair" until roughly 5 p.m.

Officers, who said Dominion Energy was on the scene making repairs, asked drivers to avoid the area.

The energy company's outage tracker showed 167 customers in Henrico were without power as of 9:30 a.m.

VDOT officials said in an update around 9:30 a.m. that the I-64 ramps had reopened.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

I-85 south remains closed near McKenney after semi crash Not as hot, turning less humid today How to recognize heat-related illness warning signs What to expect in Virginia's state congressional primaries Semi wreck that downed power lines closes Route 1 in Hanover Not as hot and a touch less humid this weekend Popular Virginia lake being tested after swimmers report E. coli infections New Virginia law will guarantee restroom access for some Humid and hotter Friday Many Virginia schools have digitized these for ‘very targeted’ safety approach

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone