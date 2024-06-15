Busy Staples Mill Road intersection closed; I-64 exit ramps have reopened in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Interstate 64 exit ramps for Staples Mill Road have reopened after they were closed for about an hour in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Henrico Police said that a wreck downed power lines at Staples Mill and Bethlehem roads.

As a result, police warned that the intersection would be "under repair" until roughly 5 p.m.

Officers, who said Dominion Energy was on the scene making repairs, asked drivers to avoid the area.

The energy company's outage tracker showed 167 customers in Henrico were without power as of 9:30 a.m.

VDOT officials said in an update around 9:30 a.m. that the I-64 ramps had reopened.

