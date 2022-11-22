Woman detained in Richmond shooting investigation that killed woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman has died following a shooting in Richmond on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman unresponsive on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was brought to a hospital where she later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Detectives have detained a woman as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when it is available.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.