1 critically injured in Richmond double shooting, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 900 block of St. Paul Street just before 9:40 p.m.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, according to sources.

One person had life-threatening injuries while the other victim's injuries were not life-threatening, sources told Burkett.

We'll update this story once Richmond Police provide an update.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.