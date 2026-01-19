Las Vegas-style Sphere planned for DC area

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland officials have announced plans to build a venue similar to the Las Vegas Sphere at National Harbor in Prince George's County, overlooking the Potomac River.

"Sphere National Harbor," developed by Sphere Entertainment, would feature the same exterior light display as its Las Vegas counterpart but would be smaller in scale — accommodating about 6,000 seats compared to the original Sphere's capacity of about 20,000. It would be the second Sphere in the U.S.

State and local leaders say the venue is a lucrative new attraction for the D.C. region.

“Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a statement.

This project would cost about $200 million, and plans to use a combination of private and public funds.

Sphere Entertainment says the venue would support about 2,500 jobs during the construction phase, and 4,750 jobs once operational. They estimate the economic impact as "greater than $1 billion annually."

The project still requires some approvals from lawmakers and officials before moving forward. However, developers indicate that if the project receives the green light, the venue could open by 2030.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.