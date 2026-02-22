Special Olympics athlete celebrates birthday playing basketball championships: 'Such a great time'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Special Olympics Virginia hosted its 2026 Basketball Championships with roughly 1,000 athletes from across the Commonwealth competing in the two-day tournament in Henrico this weekend.

"There's so much energy here at the Henrico Sports and Events Center because we have skills athletes, half-court athletes, full-court athletes," David Thomason, president and CEO of Special Olympics Virginia, said.

An opening ceremony kicked off the festivities and energized both athletes and spectators before the competitions from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Thomason said the inclusive environment allows athletes to belong, succeed, and redefine their possibilities after often being told what they can't do.

"Our athletes are here because it's important to them to show us what they can do, and that's a long list of things, and it's on full display this weekend," he said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Special Olympics athlete celebrates birthday playing basketball championships

For some athletes, the tournament holds special personal significance.

"Oh my goodness, I think playing basketball games on my birthday feels absolutely great," Kyle Roberts said. "And I'm definitely excited to be part of the Special Olympics. I am enjoying this... my [birthday] celebration for the Special Olympics basketball tournament."

Roberts had an exceptional day on the court, playing three games with his team, the Orange Flame Heat, and winning all three contests.

"We played such a great time," Roberts said. "A bunch of my teammates are so awesome. And a bunch of these opponents' teams are so great and I had a great time to play against these teams."

Roberts, a longtime Special Olympics participant, said the organization means everything to people with disabilities who want to participate in sports. While basketball brought him success on his birthday, softball is actually his favorite sport, with volleyball coming in second.

For other athletes considering joining Special Olympics, Roberts had simple but heartfelt advice.

"I say you just have fun. It doesn't matter if you win or lose, you just have fun," Roberts said.

FULL INTERVIEW: 1,000 Athletes Compete as Special Olympics Virginia CEO Shares Organization's Impact

Thomason called Special Olympics a place of "joy" and "celebration of the human spirit."

"Special Olympics gives you a front row seat to the best of humanity," Thomason said. "There's smiles everywhere. There's good sportsmanship everywhere. There's wishing each other well all over the place."

The organization's reach extends far beyond this weekend's championship, hosting more than 300 events annually across Virginia and serving 23,000 athletes.

Thomason encouraged the community to get involved through volunteering, attending events, or providing financial support, with information at SpecialOlympicsVA.org.

The championship continues Sunday with competitions and award recognitions running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henrico Sports and Events Center.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.