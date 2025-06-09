Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games opening ceremonies light up Robins Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. — One of our favorite summer traditions is back!

More than 1200 athletes from across Virginia competed in the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games this weekend.

Friday night's outdoor ceremony featured eight contestants from Season 23 of American Idol, and our Bill Fitzgerald who was emceeing the event.

Hampton's Isaac Lucky helped out with emcee duties and told his story of how the Special Olympics has impacted his life.

Virginia's largest annual competition has been known for amplifying a powerful message that everyone has a role to play in building more inclusive communities.

The games kicked off at noon Friday and ran through Saturday at the University of Richmond.

Viewers heard our call for volunteers and spectators as hundreds turned out for the competitions.

Watch: Saturday highlights from Special Olympics Virginia's Summer Games

Saturday highlights from Special Olympics Virginia's Summer Games

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube