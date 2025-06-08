Saturday highlights from Special Olympics Virginia's Summer Games

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 1,100 athletes competed in a variety of sports across the Greater Richmond area during Special Olympics Virginia's annual Summer Games.
Nearly 2,000 volunteers made it possible for the athletes to demonstrate their skills in five different sports: bowling, softball, swimming, tennis and track and field at the University of Richmond.
Local News
PHOTOS: 2025 Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games
Lily Kuhn, who competed in the Summer Games, said the annual event is for "athletes who need a place to fit iN."
"It's designed for those athletes who may not have a chance to participate in other sports," she said.
Congratulations to all the athletes taking part in the Summer Games.
WATCH: How Special Olympics Virginia helped Chesterfield man master multiple sports
CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.
Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News