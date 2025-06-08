Watch Now
Saturday highlights from Special Olympics Virginia's Summer Games

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 1,100 athletes competed in a variety of sports across the Greater Richmond area during Special Olympics Virginia's annual Summer Games.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers made it possible for the athletes to demonstrate their skills in five different sports: bowling, softball, swimming, tennis and track and field at the University of Richmond.

Lily Kuhn, who competed in the Summer Games, said the annual event is for "athletes who need a place to fit iN."

"It's designed for those athletes who may not have a chance to participate in other sports," she said.

Congratulations to all the athletes taking part in the Summer Games.

