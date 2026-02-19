Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to give Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) will deliver Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address next week.

"We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history," Gov. Spanberger said in a statement that announced her selection. "Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them."

The State of the Union Address is scheduled for Tuesday, February 24.

