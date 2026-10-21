Gov. Spanberger calls for public release of confidential 'Robo Memo' in Dominion-NextEra merger

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger is calling for the public release of a confidential document at the center of growing scrutiny over the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy.

The document, known as the “Robo Memo,” outlines allegations of political misconduct involving Florida Power & Light, a NextEra subsidiary.

“The Robo Memo should be made public as part of the public filing,” Spanberger said.

A more than 150-page, partially redacted version of the memo was originally leaked to journalists in Florida and was later provided to CBS 6. However, the original version remains marked confidential in the Virginia State Corporation Commission’s merger case, meaning regulators and intervenors can review information that is not currently available to the general public.

Watch: Spanberger urges rate freeze; SCC staff recommends Dominion-NextEra denial

Spanberger urges rate freeze; SCC staff recommends Dominion-NextEra denial

Spanberger said Virginians should have access to that information as regulators weigh whether to approve the massive utility merger.

“I think that is essential for the ability of everyday Virginians who might be attuned and paying attention to and deeply concerned about this potential merger,” Spanberger said. “They should have the ability to review it. It should be in the public sphere.”

The document, addressed to NextEra’s then-chairman and CEO James Robo, outlines allegations that Florida Power & Light used company resources to fund political activity through outside organizations.

Among the allegations detailed in the document is that consultants wanted to offer a Jacksonville City Council member a job if he agreed to leave elected office.

At the time, the council member was a vocal opponent of Florida Power & Light’s efforts to acquire Jacksonville’s municipally owned utility, JEA.

The memo also details the involvement of a nonprofit called Grow United, which presented itself as a pro-marijuana legalization organization.

According to the memo, Grow United was allegedly “a vehicle for covert financial transactions.”

“Internal documents and communications identified in Matrix’s internal investigation show that FP&L officers were aware of and used FP&L funds to pay for the creation and subsequent activities of Grow United,” the memo states.

Virginians rally over Dominion Energy and NextEra merger

The document cites emails, text messages, bank statements, checks and other financial records while naming senior executives and outside consultants in its account of the alleged activity.

The claims contained in the memo are allegations outlined in an investigative document and are not findings of wrongdoing by a court.

NextEra has repeatedly maintained that an independent investigation found no wrongdoing.

On Friday, NextEra CEO John Ketchum reiterated that position while appearing before South Carolina lawmakers.

“No charges were ever brought against anybody at our company,” Ketchum said. “The Federal Election Commission took a look at this, did not pursue it based on some of these allegations that had been made.”

The governor is also raising questions about NextEra’s financial priorities as the company seeks approval for the Dominion merger.

NextEra appeared on a leaked donor list for President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project with a reported $4 million donation.

NextEra CEO pitches Dominion merger; critics demand Robo memo answers

Spanberger said the spending reinforces her position that Virginia ratepayers should receive greater financial benefits if the merger is approved.

“If you have millions of dollars to donate to President Trump’s ballroom, then presumably you have the financial capacity and capability to ensure that Virginians also are benefiting from any potential deal of this size and scale,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger is calling for a six-year freeze on residential bills and higher bill credits for customers as part of any approved merger.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.