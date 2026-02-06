3 Southside SPCA dogs to appear in national Puppy Bowl

MEHERRIN, Va. — Three rescue dogs from the Southside SPCA are making their television debut in this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The furry stars include Strawberry, Patch, and Benny (AKA Pugsley). What makes their stories even more special is that their adoptive families had no idea they were taking home future television celebrities.

"We were very shocked, very shocked, but we were so excited," said Kate Helton, who adopted Strawberry.

The shelter couldn't reveal the dogs' television roles until after the adoption process was complete. For one family, this meant waiting over a month to bring their new pet home.

"They were like, you could adopt him, but you can't pick him up for over a month. We said, OK, we loved him, so we waited," said Jen Meyers, who adopted Benny. "And once we got him, they said, OK, we can tell you now he's in the Puppy Bowl."

This marks the third consecutive year that Southside SPCA has participated in the Puppy Bowl. The shelter started with one puppy in the first year, two in the second year, and now three dogs are representing the organization.

