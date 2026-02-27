Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia State Police chase ends in crash in Colonial Heights

Posted
and last updated

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Virginia State Police pursuit ended in a crash near Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights Friday afternoon.

The chase began near Brickwood Meadow on Cox Road in Dinwiddie County around 3 p.m., ending at Temple Avenue and Conduit Road, per VSP. No injuries have been reported at this time, and a suspect is in custody, a spokesperson said.

During the pursuit, a VSP trooper struck the rear of a sedan driven by a 21-year-old woman from Dumfries, Virginia. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution, VSP said. The trooper was also evaluated for injuries, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil was on scene around 4 p.m. and observed a sedan with significant damage to the back bumper and a VSP car being towed.

The crash remains under investigation.

VSP Colonial Heights Crash

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

